JSE slips as China’s energy crisis threatens supply chains
Producers and shippers are racing to meet demand as the year-end holiday shopping season approaches
28 September 2021 - 11:18
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, with its global peers mixed as risks in China persisted.
China’s energy crisis is the latest headache for global supply chains. Factories are being forced to conserve energy by curbing production. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now