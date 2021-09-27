MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly firmer as investors digest risks in China
Industrial metals & mining, resources and listed property stocks help the local bourse edge higher
27 September 2021 - 18:43
The JSE closed firmer amid mixed global markets as investors digested Evergrande’s debt crisis and the pace of economic recovery in China.
Concerns that the collapse of the Chinese property giant would spill over into the rest of the market eased a little towards the end of last week after an agreement was reached for payments to bondholders...
