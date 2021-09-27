Markets JSE firms as investors digest risks in China Oanda’s Jeffrey Halley says markets seem to be ‘pricing in Evergrande as a fully controllable outcome that won’t spill over China’s borders’ B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, with global markets mixed as investors digest Evergrande’s debt crisis and the pace of economic recovery in China.

The concern that the collapse of the Chinese property giant will spill over into the rest of the market eased a little towards the end of last week after an agreement was reached for payments to bondholders...