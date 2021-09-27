JSE firms as investors digest risks in China
Oanda’s Jeffrey Halley says markets seem to be ‘pricing in Evergrande as a fully controllable outcome that won’t spill over China’s borders’
27 September 2021 - 10:31
The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, with global markets mixed as investors digest Evergrande’s debt crisis and the pace of economic recovery in China.
The concern that the collapse of the Chinese property giant will spill over into the rest of the market eased a little towards the end of last week after an agreement was reached for payments to bondholders...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now