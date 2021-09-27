Bonds hit by sell-off as inflation fears spook investors
Yields on 10-year bonds reach their highest level since May
27 September 2021 - 20:22
It was the turn of bond markets on Monday to be the focus of a local sell-off as investors globally turned their backs on fixed income amid speculation that an acceleration in inflation might be more than transitory.
As the rand held at a slightly weaker level close to R15/$, yields on the country’s 10-year bonds, which move inversely to the price, reached their highest level since May. The 12 basis point increase in the yield was the most since June, with local assets also put under pressure by oil at two-year lows and Europe facing an energy crisis...
