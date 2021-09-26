Markets

Market data — September 26 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

26 September 2021 - 21:04
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Fairbairn

Fixed deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Fund

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rates decision buoys JSE and rand
Markets
2.
Palm oil futures expected to stay strong until ...
Markets
3.
Rand firms after Reserve Bank leaves rates ...
Markets
4.
Taper promise pushes global markets higher
Markets
5.
Oil prices extend gains as US draws heavily on ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.