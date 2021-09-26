Market data — September 26 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
JSE says the different information is complementary and ‘may speak to different narratives at any one point’
Difficulties stem from problems in April at the group's factory in Baltimore in the US
Metros and local councils in the country's economic hub will be one of the main battlegrounds
He will be replaced by Bertina Engelbrecht, who will become first black female to lead a listed retailer in SA
Figures show few new jobs have been added in the midst of the pandemic
The state of black participation in terminal licensing and the ports value chain is less than desirable
Win by Germany's Social Democrat Party will end 16 years of conservative-led rule under Angela Merkel
The Limpopo side looked the better team and were hardly tested by an underperforming Chiefs side
Civilians head to space and Germans gear up to head to the polls
Bonds
Fairbairn
Fixed deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Fund
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.