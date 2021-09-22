MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as Fed prepares minutes
China Evergrande statement on coupon payment bolsters sentiment but analysts caution the relief may be temporary
22 September 2021 - 18:41
The JSE tracked global markets higher on Wednesday after Evergrande Group said it will pay interest due on Thursday to bondholders in China, easing concerns that the property developer could default on billions of dollars in debt.
Investors were also waiting for the scheduled release of the Federal Open Market Committee’s minutes later on Wednesday for insights about the US Federal Reserve’s plans on tapering its expansionary monetary policy and the prospects for subsequent increases in interest rates...
