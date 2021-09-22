Markets JSE lifts before release of US Fed minutes Analysts will also be on the lookout for details that could reveal growing internal pressure to raise interest rates in 2022 B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors await minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting later.

The Fed’s highly anticipated September meeting concludes on Wednesday, with chair Jerome Powell set to hold a media conference later in the day. Investors are awaiting insights about the Fed’s moves towards tapering of its expansionary monetary policy...