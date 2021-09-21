MARKET WRAP: JSE claws its way back from Monday’s rout
Reassurances from beleaguered China Evergrande offer some relief but analysts point to other negative factors
21 September 2021 - 19:00
The JSE rebounded on Tuesday, tracking major markets that took some comfort from comments by the boss of China Evergrande Group, whose debt worries sparked a global rout a day earlier.
Evergrande chair Hui Ka-yan sent a letter to more than 120,000 employees on Tuesday encouraging them to unite in the face of the corporate troubles and said the group would deliver property projects and fulfil responsibilities to property buyers, financial institutions, investors and partners. ..
