JSE claws back after Monday’s sell off
That was primarily driven by concerns about Evergrande, the Chinese property development firm with a liquidity crisis
21 September 2021 - 11:06
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday with its global peers mixed as markets looked set to recover from Monday’s sell-off, which saw the all share fall to its weakest level since January.
The sell-off was primarily driven by concerns about Evergrande, a large Chinese property development company with a liquidity crisis, raising concern about spillover effects for the rest of the market...
