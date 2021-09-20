Markets Risks related to China’s regulatory action weigh on JSE Growing investor anxiety about China’s real-estate crackdown is rippling through global markets B L Premium

The JSE was weaker on Monday, with its global peers mixed as investors mulled over risks in China, while focus is on central banks’ decisions this week.

Growing investor anxiety about China’s real-estate crackdown rippled through markets, as the threat of further regulatory intervention in that country grew. Hong-Kong’s Hang Seng fell more than 3% as fears surrounding Evergrande grew, dragging down other property stocks...