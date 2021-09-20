Rand, JSE caught up in global sell-off as China once again dominates
SA stocks reach the lowest level since early January and rand has longest losing run in a month ahead of central bank meetings
20 September 2021 - 08:11
UPDATED 20 September 2021 - 18:17
China was once again at the centre as SA assets endured a torrid start to the trading week, with the rand falling to a three-week low and the JSE slipping to its weakest level since January.
SA’s currency, often a barometer of investor sentiment towards emerging markets due to its status among the most heavily traded outside those of developed nations, also dropped on Monday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting later this week. Fed policymakers may outline the pace at which they will scale back crisis-era stimulus. That may support the dollar at the expense of higher-yielding alternatives...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now