Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE slips on China risks, caution ahead of central bank meetings JSE all share index has its biggest one-day drop in four weeks B L Premium

The JSE followed global markets lower on Monday as caution persisted ahead of several central bank meetings this week, while risks associated with China weighed on sentiment.

Growing investor anxiety about China’s real-estate crackdown rippled through markets, as the threat of further regulatory intervention in that country grows. Hong-Kong’s Hang Seng fell 3.3% as fears about Evergrande mounted, dragging down other property stocks. Markets in Shanghai and Japan were closed. ..