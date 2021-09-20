Market data — September 20 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The Institute of Race Relations should rename itself or return to work that creates greater understanding of the racial groups
Companies to be compelled to reveal the wage differentials between executives and workers
While it has differences with the party, it is a better option as the DA will scrap ‘progressive’ labour laws
Lend would have paid users interest for lending out their tokens
Holding on to funds not an investor strike but rather a barometer of reaction to excessive insecurity levels, say Raymond Parsons and Waldo Krugell
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nontando Mthethwa of the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation to discuss issues faced by women-led businesses in SA
Voters were unhappy about the early election and the government’s handling of Covid-19 pandemic
Men’s and women’s tours cancelled three days after New Zealand abandoned their trip
The electric superbike aims to break 400km/h barrier with its unique aerodynamic concept
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Fund
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.