JSE lifts as investors mull over Chinese regulations
Sentiment this week has also been driven the Covid-19 Delta variant and prospects for tighter US monetary policy
17 September 2021 - 10:57
The JSE was firmer along with its global peers on Friday, as investors digested risks from China and prospects of a slowing global economic recovery.
Sentiment this week has been driven by much of the same thing — the Covid-19 Delta variant and its effect on the economic recovery, the prospects for tighter monetary policy in the US, and bubbling concerns around China regulations. Investors are nervous as to what will happen next. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now