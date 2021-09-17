Markets JSE lifts as investors mull over Chinese regulations Sentiment this week has also been driven the Covid-19 Delta variant and prospects for tighter US monetary policy B L Premium

The JSE was firmer along with its global peers on Friday, as investors digested risks from China and prospects of a slowing global economic recovery.

Sentiment this week has been driven by much of the same thing — the Covid-19 Delta variant and its effect on the economic recovery, the prospects for tighter monetary policy in the US, and bubbling concerns around China regulations. Investors are nervous as to what will happen next. ..