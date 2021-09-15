Markets

Oil rises after bigger than expected fall in US stocks

The expectation that demand will recover as vaccine rollouts widen has also supported the market

15 September 2021 - 07:31 Jessica Jaganathan
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG

Singapore — Oil prices climbed on Wednesday after industry data showed a larger than expected drawdown in crude oil stocks in the US, the world’s largest oil consumer, and on the expectation that demand will recover as vaccine rollouts widen.

Brent crude oil rose 39c, or 0.5%, to $73.99 a barrel by 1.33am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 44c, or 0.5%, to $70.90 a barrel.

US crude oil, gasoline and distillate stocks all fell last week, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday, after Hurricane Ida shut numerous refineries and offshore drilling production.

Crude stocks fell by 5.4-million barrels for the week ended on September 10. Analysts on average had been expecting a drop of 3.5-million barrels.

“The impact of Hurricane Ida was a lot greater than many anticipated and production in the Gulf of Mexico region might struggle to return until Tropical Storm Nicholas is done punishing the region with torrential rain,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst at Oanda.

Tropical Storm Nicholas moved slowly through the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, drenching the states of Texas and Louisiana with torrential rain, flooding streets and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power.

Texas refineries continued to run normally, though, despite the flooding and power outages.

The damage from Nicholas comes just two weeks after Hurricane Ida knocked a significant amount of refining capacity offline in the Gulf Coast in September.

Meanwhile, after a three-month slide in global oil demand due to the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and renewed pandemic restrictions, vaccine rollouts are set to power a rebound, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday, also helping to lift prices.

Details on China’s plans to sell crude from strategic reserves pressured prices, however, with China's state reserves administration saying it would auction off 7.4-million barrels of crude on September 24.

Reuters

Asian shares under pressure after weak Chinese data

Equities fall as economic data reinforces concern about global growth amid pandemic and tapering of central banks’ stimulus
Markets
2 hours ago

Another US hurricane pushes oil prices up

At the same time, the International Energy Agency is forecasting a big demand rebound for the rest of 2021
Markets
21 hours ago

Caution grips share markets as US inflation data awaited

Prospect of Fed tapering in next few months is a negative catalyst
Markets
22 hours ago

Oil extends gains as US Gulf readies for another storm

Further supply disruptions expected as tropical storm heads for Texas coast
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Waning US inflation lashes rand
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Miners, Sasol the day’s stars on the ...
Markets
3.
PSG backs SA Inc stocks to outperform global peers
Markets
4.
Another US hurricane pushes oil prices up
Markets
5.
Asian shares under pressure after weak Chinese ...
Markets

Related Articles

Market data — September 14 2021

Markets

MARKET WRAP: Waning US inflation lashes rand

Markets

JSE slips ahead of US inflation data

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.