Markets

Oil prices climb on news of declining US inventories

America’s stockpiles said to have fallen by 5.4-million barrels last week, more than expected, as Hurricane Ida shut output

15 September 2021 - 11:57 Agency Staff
The Engen oil refinery in Durban. File photo: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
The Engen oil refinery in Durban. File photo: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

London — Oil prices rose on Wednesday after industry data showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in US crude inventories and on expectations that demand will rise as more people get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Brent oil rose 60c, or 0.8%, to $74.20 a barrel by 8.58am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 65c, or 0.9%, to $71.11.

US crude oil, petrol and distillate stocks fell last week, two market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures, after Hurricane Ida shut numerous refineries and offshore drilling production.

Crude stocks fell by 5.4-million barrels for the week ending September 10, compared with a forecast drop of 3.5-million barrels.

The US Energy Information Administration’s oil inventory report is due at 2.30pm GMT on Wednesday.

“The impact of Hurricane Ida was a lot greater than many anticipated and production in the Gulf of Mexico region might struggle to return until Tropical Storm Nicholas is done punishing the region with torrential rain,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst at Oanda.

Tropical Storm Nicholas moved slowly through the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power, though Texas refineries were operating normally.

Damage from the storm comes two weeks after Hurricane Ida knocked a significant amount of Gulf Coast refining capacity offline.

Oil prices also found support from the International Energy Agency (IEA), which said on Tuesday that vaccine rollouts would power a rebound, after a three-month slide in global oil demand due to the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant and renewed pandemic restrictions.

But oil price gains were capped by a fall in China’s crude throughput in August with daily refinery runs hitting the lowest since May 2020 and overall factory output faltering.

Reuters

JSE slips as weak Chinese data spoils investors’ risk appetite

The local bourse was weaker, along with its global peers, as concern about the risks of slowing economic recovery weighed on sentiment
Markets
3 hours ago

Gold holds above $1,800 after mild US inflation data

Metal remains close to key psychological level after a tamer-than-expected acceleration in US inflation leads to uncertainty on when Fed will begin ...
Markets
6 hours ago

Asian shares under pressure after weak Chinese data

Equities fall as economic data reinforces concern about global growth amid pandemic and tapering of central banks’ stimulus
Markets
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Waning US inflation lashes rand
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Miners, Sasol the day’s stars on the ...
Markets
3.
Weaker commodity prices take shine off the rand
Markets
4.
Asian shares under pressure after weak Chinese ...
Markets
5.
Oil rises after bigger than expected fall in US ...
Markets

Related Articles

Market data — September 14 2021

Markets

MARKET WRAP: Waning US inflation lashes rand

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.