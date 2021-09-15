MARKET WRAP: JSE stages late comeback as Wall Street opens firmer
But weaker-than-expected economic data out of China has investors concerned once again about the effect of the Delta variant on economic recovery
15 September 2021 - 18:47
The JSE closed slightly firmer on Wednesday, picking up on a stronger opening on Wall Street after languishing in the red for most of the session, as investors mulled over economic data from China that reaffirmed the risks of the Delta variant of Covid-19 on economic recovery.
Industrial production in the world’s second-biggest economy rose 5.3% year on year in August — the weakest pace since July 2020 — while retail sales grew just 2.5% in the same period, well below the median estimate of 7% in a Bloomberg survey and the slowest pace since August last year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now