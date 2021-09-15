Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE stages late comeback as Wall Street opens firmer But weaker-than-expected economic data out of China has investors concerned once again about the effect of the Delta variant on economic recovery B L Premium

The JSE closed slightly firmer on Wednesday, picking up on a stronger opening on Wall Street after languishing in the red for most of the session, as investors mulled over economic data from China that reaffirmed the risks of the Delta variant of Covid-19 on economic recovery.

Industrial production in the world’s second-biggest economy rose 5.3% year on year in August — the weakest pace since July 2020 — while retail sales grew just 2.5% in the same period, well below the median estimate of 7% in a Bloomberg survey and the slowest pace since August last year...