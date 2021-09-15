Markets

Market data — September 15 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

15 September 2021 - 22:36
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Fund

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Waning US inflation lashes rand
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Miners, Sasol the day’s stars on the ...
Markets
3.
Weaker commodity prices take shine off the rand
Markets
4.
JSE slips as weak Chinese data spoils investors’ ...
Markets
5.
PSG backs SA Inc stocks to outperform global peers
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.