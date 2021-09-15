Markets JSE slips as weak Chinese data spoils investors’ risk appetite The local bourse was weaker, along with its global peers, as concern about the risks of slowing economic recovery weighed on sentiment B L Premium

The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, along with its global peers, as concern about the risks of slowing economic recovery weighed on sentiment.

The release of disappointing fixed investment, industrial production and retail sales data from China rattled investors. ..