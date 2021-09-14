Markets JSE slips ahead of US inflation data The local bourse lost ground, while global markets were mixed, as investors await release of US CPI data B L Premium

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, with its global counterparts mixed as investors await US consumer price index (CPI) data later.

US inflation data could affect how quickly the Federal Reserve tapers stimulus. Investors will monitor the inflation data for any indication of what the Federal Reserve might do in its September meeting...