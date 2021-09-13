Market data — September 13 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Spin is team’s strength complemented by captain Maharaj’s courageous leadership
Health institute reports 125 fatalities in 24 hours and 2,640 new infections
Commission omitted to name the parties that did not disclose their financial backers, official opposition says
CEO Zak Calisto says customers will soon have access to a one-stop cloud platform
Most economists agree that for SA to make headway in addressing unemployment, fixed investment has to expand
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nontando Mthethwa of the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation to discuss issues faced by women-led businesses in SA
Central bank revises its previous estimate up from 5.8% and sees 3.7% growth in 2022
SA’s top spinner says it is wrong to assume the players are not good just because they are not household names
The Subaru WRX is back and it has more power and better technology and it's coming to SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
