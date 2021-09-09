Markets Justice committee gets down to business on Hlophe impeachment Committee will draw up a report on its findings to submit to the National Assembly ahead of a vote on the matter B L Premium

Parliament’s justice & correctional services committee has kick-started the process of evaluating the processes followed by the conduct committee of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in reaching its decision that Western Cape judge president John Hlophe is guilty of gross misconduct.

Hlophe was found guilty by the JSC of having attempted to influence two Constitutional Court judges, Bess Nkabinde and Chris Jafta, on a matter related to former president Jacob Zuma that was pending before the court. The JSC found that he had seriously threatened and interfered with the independence, impartiality, dignity and effectiveness of the apex court. ..