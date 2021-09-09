Markets JSE slips on Chinese regulations on tech firms Naspers is dragging the bourse lower after Chinese officials told Tencent to end its focus on profit in gaming B L Premium

The JSE was weaker on Thursday, with its global peers mixed as investors digested China’s regulatory crackdown on the technology sector.

The all share was on track for its second day of losses this week, with Naspers dragging the bourse lower after Chinese officials told Tencent and other gaming companies to “end their focus on profit in gaming”...