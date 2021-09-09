JSE slips on Chinese regulations on tech firms
Naspers is dragging the bourse lower after Chinese officials told Tencent to end its focus on profit in gaming
09 September 2021 - 10:51
The JSE was weaker on Thursday, with its global peers mixed as investors digested China’s regulatory crackdown on the technology sector.
The all share was on track for its second day of losses this week, with Naspers dragging the bourse lower after Chinese officials told Tencent and other gaming companies to “end their focus on profit in gaming”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now