Market data — September 8 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Rewards programme of SA’s biggest grocer is ahead of its competitors and setting trends
ANC says the DA’s objection to reopening process is ‘irrational’
A ground-up approach is needed, party says
McKinsey’s senior managing partners voted to remove Sneader after just one term as its top executive earlier in 2021
Business sentiment was negatively affected and investment stalled, affecting the economy’s competitiveness, finance minister tells MPs
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nontando Mthethwa of the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation to discuss issues faced by women-led businesses in SA
The statue was removed after a year-long legal battle that made it the focus of protests over racial injustice in Richmond
Vastly experienced No 8 has fully recovered from an ankle injury sustained earlier this year
Kaspersky warns of scamming activity intensifying ahead of this weekend’s Italian GP
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Fund
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.