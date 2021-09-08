Markets JSE tracks weaker in line with some global markets However, Wall Street is hovering near record highs, as is Australia’s ASX/200 B L Premium

The JSE traded lower on Wednesday, in line with some world markets, pointing to mild risk-off environment.

While no clear catalyst was in play for the pronounced weakness, equity markets were generally elevated in the short term after hitting record highs, making them vulnerable to pullbacks. However, these exclude some of the big Asian markets such Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Japan’s Nikkei 255, which underperformed in 2021 relative other markets...