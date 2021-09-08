Markets

JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on Wednesday amid risk-off tone

With no major news to give direction to markets recently, investors seem to be mulling global economic prospects

08 September 2021 - 07:11 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

The JSE looks set to contend with mixed Asian markets on Wednesday morning, with a risk-off tone prevailing on US markets overnight.

US markets rotated into the perceived safety of big-tech overnight, Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note. This pushed the S&P 500 and Dow Jones lower, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq held steady.

While reasons for this aren't exactly clear, it appears that US markets are concerned about the post-pandemic recovery being somewhat less exuberant than hoped, Halley said.

There are no major global economic releases scheduled on Wednesday, while the European Central Bank is set to make its latest policy announcement on Thursday, which will be watched as global central banks consider scaling back support measures.

In morning trade, the Shanghai Composite was flat, the Hang Seng had fallen 0.53% and Japan's Nikkei had gained 0.45%.

Tencent, of which the Naspers stable is the single-biggest shareholder, was little changed.

Gold was up 0.19% to $1,797.48/oz while platinum had added 0.47% to $1,004.20. Brent crude was 0.11% higher at $71.65 a barrel.

The rand was flat at R14.29/$.

Momentum Metropolitan Holdings is due to report a fall in headline earnings per share of up to 70% in its year to end-June later, saying in a recent trading update that mortality claims had been higher than initially expected as SA grappled with a third wave of Covid-19.

Consumer goods group Libstar is due to report a fall in headline earnings per share in its six months to end June later on Wednesday, saying in a recent trading update it had been adversely affected by currency movements.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on better-than-expected Chinese data

Market ends a four-day losing streak, taking its cue from firmer technology stocks in Asia
Markets
12 hours ago

Market data — September 7 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
9 hours ago

Global stocks in buoyant mood

Markets at fresh peaks as investors bet the US Fed will hold back on tapering its stimulus programme in the near term
Markets
20 hours ago

Stronger dollar pushes gold prices lower

Sentiment in wider financial markets remained upbeat, limiting inflows into safe-havens such as gold
Markets
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on better-than-expected ...
Markets
2.
Rand holds gains at five-week high as JSE set to ...
Markets
3.
Chinese tech stocks get boost from Tencent ...
Markets
4.
Global stocks in buoyant mood
Markets
5.
Market data — September 7 2021
Markets

Related Articles

Stronger dollar pushes gold prices lower

Markets

Chinese tech stocks get boost from Tencent buybacks

Markets

Global stocks in buoyant mood

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.