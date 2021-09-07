Market data — September 7 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
‘Death, victory or prison’: president's incendiary comment stirs political anxiety ahead of 2022 election
Proposals tabled at president’s co-ordinating council also include easing of curfew and alcohol sales restrictions
Electoral commission accused of political bias aimed at benefiting governing party
Inflows to global exchange traded funds more than doubled in the first half of 2021
Debt-for-climate swap proposal conditional on Eskom shutting coal-fired plants
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nontando Mthethwa of the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation to discuss issues faced by women-led businesses in SA
President Emmerson Mnangagwa announces extension of business hours and shortens curfew as Covid-19 cases drop sharply
Proteas batting collapse hands ODI series victory to Sri Lanka
Williams driver replaces Bottas who is departing for Alfa Romeo at the end of the seaon
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Fund
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.