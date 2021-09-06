JSE firms as markets digest disappointing US jobs report
August numbers were the worst since January, showing the impact of the Delta variant on economic recovery
06 September 2021 - 10:53
The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, with its global markets mixed as investors digested Friday’s disappointing US jobs report. It is expected to be a quiet day in the markets with the US and Canada closed for the Labour Day holiday.
Data from the US showed the world’s biggest economy added only 235,000 jobs in August, well below the 665,000 expected by economists. The August numbers were the worst since January, showing the impact of the Covid-19 Delta variant on the pace of economic recovery...
