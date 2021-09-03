Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand back on winning track as US jobs data disappoints After a minor fall of 0.14% on Thursday, the rand has gained in nine out of the past 10 days B L Premium

The rand gained for the ninth session out of ten on Friday, after a big miss on the US nonfarm payrolls report boosted emerging-market currencies.

Data from the US showed the world’s biggest economy added only 235,000 jobs in August, well below the 665,000 expected by economists. The August numbers are the worst since January, showing the impact of the Covid-19 Delta variant on the pace of economic recovery...