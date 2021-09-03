Markets JSE slips as US jobs report is due Analysts say stronger-than-expected job growth could fuel bets the Fed will slow quantitative easing B L Premium

The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, along with its global peers as investors focused on the upcoming US nonfarm payroll report, which will provide an outlook for the Federal Reserve monetary policy.

The payroll report will help gauge the state of the world’s biggest economy in the wake of the Delta strain outbreak, which will give an indication of when the Federal Reserve will start to tighten monetary policy...