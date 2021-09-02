Market data — September 2 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
New national park in the Rhodes, Naudé’s Neck and Nqanqarhu area will cover 30,000ha, protecting and nurturing the region’s biodiversity
Museum, famous for housing ANC freedom fighters during apartheid, closed its doors on Tuesday
Debt of R400m has been cut in half; Party did not pay Sars and UIF under Zuma leadership
Tekkie Town owners want company liquidated to secure fairer settlement for all claimants in SA’s biggest accounting fraud
New-vehicle sales bounced back in August but exports suffered from the unrest in July and cyberattacks on state transport operator Transnet
The recent Standard Bank SME Summit highlighted how to harness the opportunities to be found in a time of crisis
DRC to seek reparations for spill that also allegedly sickened 4,400 locals
Markram and Van der Dussen give SA a solid platform, but it all fell apart when they were dismissed
Lewis Hamilton says he won’t be put off by booing from arch-rival Max Verstappen’s orange-clad fans at the Dutch GP on Sunday
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Fund
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.