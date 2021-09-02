JSE slips as investors digest US jobs data
The ADP private payrolls August report showed a 375,000 increase, well below the 625,000 expected by consensus
02 September 2021 - 10:55
The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors mull over disappointing US private payrolls data.
The ADP private payrolls August report showed a 375,000 increase, well below the 625,000 expected by consensus...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now