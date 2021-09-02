Markets JSE slips as investors digest US jobs data The ADP private payrolls August report showed a 375,000 increase, well below the 625,000 expected by consensus B L Premium

The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors mull over disappointing US private payrolls data.

The ADP private payrolls August report showed a 375,000 increase, well below the 625,000 expected by consensus...