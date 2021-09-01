Market data — September 1 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Minutes from the European Central Bank’s last meeting showed disagreements over the extent of future policy guidance
Low-cost airline Mango received R100m, SAA Technical got R784m and Air Chefs R107m
Debt of R400m has been cut in half; Party did not pay Sars and UIF under Zuma leadership
Unlike several of its peers in technology Apple is not enforcing vaccines, but it’s become more aggressive in nudging employees
New-vehicle sales bounced back in August but exports suffered from the unrest in July and cyberattacks on state transport operator Transnet
The recent Standard Bank SME Summit highlighted how to harness the opportunities to be found in a time of crisis
In their first meeting, the leaders also discuss energy and Ukraine's future after chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan
A successful nation-building strategy in cricket will require extraordinary leadership to succeed in the quest for a miracle cure
The world’s oldest film festival has strict Covid-19 protocols but the red carpet will be crowded with the likes of Timothée Chalame, Jessica Chastain, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
