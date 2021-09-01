Markets JSE slips as investors assess the economic effects of Delta strain Oanda’s Edward Moya says investors are adopting a more risk-off approach after data showed signs of short-term weakness in the world’s two largest economies B L Premium

The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors evaluated the economic risks from the Delta variant.

Investors are adopting a more risk-off approach after economic data this week indicated the world’s two largest economies had shown signs of short-term weakness, said Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya. ..