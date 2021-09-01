JSE slips as investors assess the economic effects of Delta strain
Oanda’s Edward Moya says investors are adopting a more risk-off approach after data showed signs of short-term weakness in the world’s two largest economies
01 September 2021 - 10:48
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors evaluated the economic risks from the Delta variant.
Investors are adopting a more risk-off approach after economic data this week indicated the world’s two largest economies had shown signs of short-term weakness, said Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now