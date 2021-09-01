Markets

JSE may edge lower in line with global markets

The rand holds steady at a four-week high against the dollar after strengthening for the seventh consecutive session

01 September 2021 - 08:13 Andries Mahlangu
Security officers walk past the JSE. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Security officers walk past the JSE. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The JSE is likely inch lower on Wednesday in line with other world markets, while the rand is holding steady at a four-week high against the dollar after strengthening for the seventh consecutive session.

SA banking stocks could take a breather, having gained 15% by the end of August, its best monthly gain since last November and back to pre-Covid-19 levels.

Other SA Inc stocks, such as retailers, have been particularly strong over the past few weeks, suggesting that investors expect SA’s economic recovery to gain momentum.

But the top end of the market remains wobbly, with the resource 10 index losing 6.5% in August, dragging the all share index down 2.2% over the same period. Commodity shares tracked underlying commodity prices, which have been volatile in recent weeks.

PSG Asset Management fund managers Shaun le Roux and Justin Floor said in a note that, just like in 2003, the SA market is blessed with quality businesses trading at deeply discounted valuations as the global economy emerges from a deep recession.  

“Domestic investors have fled underperforming local equities in favour of income funds and high-flying global investments, while foreign investors have materially reduced exposure to SA equities over a number of years. The latter was partly as a result of our lower weighting within emerging market indices but also due to poor sentiment towards ‘higher-risk’ emerging markets,” they wrote in a note.

“Against this backdrop, we think it highly likely that certain SA companies will grow profits substantially over the next few years.”

Elsewhere, commodity prices were mostly moderately weaker, though Brent crude edged up 0.60% to $72.09 a barrel ahead of a meeting by oil cartel Opec and its allies to discuss oil output.

The rand was relatively flat on the day at R14.5227/$.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Oil prices ease as Hurricane Ida weakens

Brent crude was down 35c at $72.35, having reached $73.69 earlier, the highest since August 2
Markets
1 day ago

Asian shares slip as China’s growth slows

Beijing’s regulatory changes weigh on investor sentiment
Markets
1 day ago

JSE to contend with Asian market pressure as Beijing crackdown continues

Slowdown in China’s factory activity and further regulatory moves against online gaming weigh on sentiment
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Naspers and Prosus lead JSE higher
Markets
2.
JSE to contend with Asian market pressure as ...
Markets
3.
Market data — August 31 2021
Markets
4.
Gold lacklustre ahead of US jobs data
Markets
5.
Oil falls as hurricane cuts Louisiana output
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: Rand extends winning run to six days

Markets

MARKET WRAP: Naspers and Prosus lead JSE higher

Markets

Gold gains as dollar slips

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.