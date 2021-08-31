Markets MARKET WRAP: Naspers and Prosus lead JSE higher Tech giants soar on news of Prosus’s R68bn acquisition of BillDesk, but the market is down 2.24% for the month B L Premium

The JSE closed firmer on Tuesday, driven by Naspers and Prosus, as investors mulled over the latest regulatory moves on the industry by China and its disappointing economic data.

The two tech heavyweights gained sharply despite China’s latest regulations on the gaming sector as Prosus announced a $4.7bn (R68bn) deal to take over Indian digital payments provider BillDesk in its largest acquisition yet...