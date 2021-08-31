MARKET WRAP: Naspers and Prosus lead JSE higher
Tech giants soar on news of Prosus’s R68bn acquisition of BillDesk, but the market is down 2.24% for the month
31 August 2021 - 19:47
The JSE closed firmer on Tuesday, driven by Naspers and Prosus, as investors mulled over the latest regulatory moves on the industry by China and its disappointing economic data.
The two tech heavyweights gained sharply despite China’s latest regulations on the gaming sector as Prosus announced a $4.7bn (R68bn) deal to take over Indian digital payments provider BillDesk in its largest acquisition yet...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now