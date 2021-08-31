Markets

JSE to contend with Asian market pressure as Beijing crackdown continues

31 August 2021 - 07:12 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
The JSE faces a mixed Asian session on Tuesday morning, but with the Hang Seng under pressure as investors mull the latest regulatory moves by China.

China has moved to restrict the time spent by children playing video games, including prohibiting late-night gaming, and signalling the country will step up its fight against anticompetitive behaviour and pollution.

The regulatory crackdown has the potential to slow growth, said National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland in a note.

“New restrictions will mean there will be no online video games during the school week, with access for one hour a day on Fridays, weekends and public holidays,” he said. To enforce the rule, all online video games will be required to connect to an anti-addiction system.

Earlier, data showed that growth in Chinese factory activity slowed in August.

In morning trade the Shanghai Composite was down 0.5% and the Hang Seng 1.4%, while Japan’s Nikkei added 0.41%.

Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE via the Naspers stable, fell 3.31%.

Gold was 0.3% higher at $1,815.16/oz, while platinum fell 0.23% to $1,006.66. Brent crude was 0.38% weaker at $73.08 a barrel.

The rand was 0.12% weaker at R14.65/$.

It is a busy day in terms of corporate reporting on Tuesday, with Harmony Gold expected to report a more than fivefold rise in headline earnings per share for its year to end-June amid bumper precious metal prices.

Private higher education group AdvTech is due to report a rise in headline profits of at least a quarter for its six months to end-June, saying in a recent trading update it benefited from good enrolment growth and cost-saving initiatives.

Old Mutual is due to report a return to profit after tax in its six months to end-June, bouncing back from a tough first half of 2020 when the industry was grappling with the emergence of Covid-19.

Sasfin is due to report its results for the year to end-June, saying in a recent trading update it expects headline earnings per share of up to 451c, from a loss of 151c previously.

Others reporting include SA’s largest automotive group Motus, which expects a sharp rise in profit for its year to end-June, as well as investment holding company Brimstone, which expects a return to profit, having said it has seen a strong performance from some of its subsidiaries.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: Rand extends winning run to six days

The JSE was pulled lower on the day by Naspers and Prosus
Markets
14 hours ago

Market data — August 30 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
11 hours ago

Gold steadies near four-week high

Gold consolidates gains after US Fed chief Powell signalled interest rates will remain low for the foreseeable future
Markets
21 hours ago

Global markets keep positive after Jerome Powell’s speech

The Europe-wide Stoxx 600 is on course to end August with a more than 2% rise — its seventh consecutive month of gains
Markets
21 hours ago
