JSE muted as investors digest latest Chinese regulations
‘One bright spot is that a slowing economy in China will prompt stimulus measures from the central government, potentially limiting the fallout on equities’
31 August 2021 - 10:38
The JSE was little changed on Tuesday morning, as investors digested the latest regulatory moves by China and the country’s disappointing economic data.
Earlier, data showed that Chinese factory activity slowed in August, indicating that the world’s second-largest economy took a hit from the Delta variant outbreak...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now