JSE muted as investors digest latest Chinese regulations 'One bright spot is that a slowing economy in China will prompt stimulus measures from the central government, potentially limiting the fallout on equities'

The JSE was little changed on Tuesday morning, as investors digested the latest regulatory moves by China and the country’s disappointing economic data.

Earlier, data showed that Chinese factory activity slowed in August, indicating that the world’s second-largest economy took a hit from the Delta variant outbreak...