Markets JSE muted as investors digest Powell's less-hawkish comments The chair of the Federal Reserve said the decision to raise rates would take into account the risks associated with the Delta variant

The JSE was little changed on Monday morning, as investors digested the Federal Reserve’s comments, which were less hawkish than expected.

At the much-anticipated Jackson Hole Symposium, Fed chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank may start easing back on its easy-monetary policies before the end of the year, but is in no hurry to raise interest rates. The decision to raise rates would be guided by the data, taking into account the risks associated with the Delta variant of Covid-19. ..