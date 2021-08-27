Markets

Oil rises on fears of disruptions to Gulf of Mexico output

Oil prices are on track to post big gains for the week as hurricane is forecast to hit the Gulf of Mexico at the weekend

27 August 2021 - 11:52 Noah Browning
An oil tanker is docked near fuel tanks at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DIMAS ARDIAN
London — Oil prices rose on Friday, on track to post big gains for the week, on worries about supply disruptions as energy companies began shutting production in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a possible hurricane forecast to hit on the weekend.

Brent crude futures rose 72 cents, or 1%, to $71.79 a barrel at 8.55am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 80 cents, or 1.2%, to $68.22 a barrel.

Brent is on track for a rise of about 10% this week, its biggest weekly jump since June 2020. WTI is headed for a weekly gain of more than 9%, which would be its strongest rise since October 2020.

“Energy traders are pushing crude prices higher in anticipation of disruptions in output in the Gulf of Mexico and on growing expectations OPEC+ might resist raising output given the recent Delta variant impact over crude demand,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda told Reuters.

Companies started airlifting workers from Gulf of Mexico oil production platforms on Thursday and BHP and BP said they had begun to stop production at offshore platforms as a storm brewing in the Caribbean Sea was forecast to barrel through the Gulf on the weekend.

Gulf of Mexico offshore wells account for 17% of US crude oil production and 5% of dry natural gas production. Over 45% of total US refining capacity lies along the Gulf Coast.

The prospect of US Gulf supply outages helped turn the market around from losses on Thursday, which had been partly spurred by output returning at a Mexican oil platform after a fatal fire.

“The market may have more immediate concerns, with a storm building in the Caribbean. It's expected to become a powerful hurricane and potentially wreak havoc in the Gulf of Mexico and Texas early next week,” ANZ Research said in a note.

Prices for oil and other risky assets on Thursday were pressured by US Federal Reserve officials' comments that the central bank must get on with its stimulus tapering.

Reuters

