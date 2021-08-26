MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as markets await Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech
Industrial metals and food producers were the day’s biggest losers
26 August 2021 - 19:18
The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Thursday ahead of US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s address at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday, where he is expected to give clues on when the central bank will begin tapering its stimulus programme.
The symposium of finance ministers, central bankers, analysts and investors, which is being held virtually this year, is expected to yield many opinions on where the global economy is heading while still in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now