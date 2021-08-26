Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as markets await Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech Industrial metals and food producers were the day’s biggest losers B L Premium

The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Thursday ahead of US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s address at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday, where he is expected to give clues on when the central bank will begin tapering its stimulus programme.

The symposium of finance ministers, central bankers, analysts and investors, which is being held virtually this year, is expected to yield many opinions on where the global economy is heading while still in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic...