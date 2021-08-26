JSE weaker as markets prepare for Jackson Hole
Lower business confidence in Germany also weighs on investor sentiment
26 August 2021 - 11:30
The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning in line with its global peers mixed as investors prepare for news from the Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming, US.
Central bankers are set to gather for the annual event which starts today, where pressing economic issues will be discussed. ..
