Markets JSE falls as investors eye US’s Jackson Hole meeting Investors’ focus will be on if central bankers will detail their plans for tapering monetary stimulus BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors eye the Jackson Hole symposium in the US for any details on monetary policy changes.

Central bankers are set to gather for the Jackson Hole symposium to discuss big questions, and investors’ focus will be on whether or not central bankers will detail their plans for tapering monetary stimulus. The US Federal Reserve has started discussions to pull back its $120bn a month bond-buying programme by the end of 2021...