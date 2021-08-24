Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE shines on US approval of Pfizer vaccine Investors also buoyed by talk that the US Fed will tone down talk of tapering at Jackson Hole symposium on Thursday BL PREMIUM

The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Tuesday the US gave full approval to Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, a milestone that is expected to help bolster the country’s immunisation drive amid a renewed surge in infections driven by the Delta strain.

Talk of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome delivering a dovish statement on tapering its stimulus measures also bolstered sentiment...