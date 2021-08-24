MARKET WRAP: JSE shines on US approval of Pfizer vaccine
Investors also buoyed by talk that the US Fed will tone down talk of tapering at Jackson Hole symposium on Thursday
24 August 2021 - 19:01
The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Tuesday the US gave full approval to Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, a milestone that is expected to help bolster the country’s immunisation drive amid a renewed surge in infections driven by the Delta strain.
Talk of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome delivering a dovish statement on tapering its stimulus measures also bolstered sentiment...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now