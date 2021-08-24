Markets JSE improves on US approval of Pfizer vaccine Stocks also rallied on expectations that US Fed chair Jerome Powell will not trigger a taper tantrum BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, along with its global peers as concerns ease over the potential reduction in US monetary stimulus ease, while the US vaccination drive added to sentiment.

The Covid-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech was granted full approval by US regulators, a milestone expected to help bolster the immunisation drive amid a renewed surge in infections driven by the Delta strain. ..