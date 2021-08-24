JSE improves on US approval of Pfizer vaccine
Stocks also rallied on expectations that US Fed chair Jerome Powell will not trigger a taper tantrum
24 August 2021 - 11:33
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, along with its global peers as concerns ease over the potential reduction in US monetary stimulus ease, while the US vaccination drive added to sentiment.
The Covid-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech was granted full approval by US regulators, a milestone expected to help bolster the immunisation drive amid a renewed surge in infections driven by the Delta strain. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now