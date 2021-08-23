Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as global markets bounce back Miners and resources led the gains on the JSE, while global markets were firmer as traders took advantage of last week’s sell-off BL PREMIUM

The all share broke a three-day losing streak on Monday after falling 4.86% last week when markets fretted over the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19, talks of stimulus tapering in the US and further action by market regulators in China...