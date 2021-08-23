Markets JSE lifts as traders benefit from sell-off last week There is also renewed optimism about the Covid-19 vaccine, which has ‘led to some countries reviewing their Covid-19 strategies’ BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, along with its global peers as traders sought to take advantage of last week’s sell-off.

The all share was on track to break a three-day losing streak after falling 4.86% last week as markets suffered from concerns over the ongoing spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19, talks of stimulus tapering in the US and further action by market regulators in China...