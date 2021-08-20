MARKET WRAP: Rand has its worst week since June as stimulus taper looms
Retailers and miners led losses on the JSE, with the all-share falling almost 5% this week
20 August 2021 - 19:03
The rand ended its worst week in nine on Friday as concerns about economic recovery and fresh virus outbreaks weighed on global sentiment.
Markets took a knock from all sides this week with no end in sight to the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19, talk of stimulus tapering in the US and the likelihood of further action by market regulators in China...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now