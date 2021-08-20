Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand has its worst week since June as stimulus taper looms Retailers and miners led losses on the JSE, with the all-share falling almost 5% this week BL PREMIUM

The rand ended its worst week in nine on Friday as concerns about economic recovery and fresh virus outbreaks weighed on global sentiment.

Markets took a knock from all sides this week with no end in sight to the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19, talk of stimulus tapering in the US and the likelihood of further action by market regulators in China...