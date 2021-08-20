JSE firms at the end of a tough week
JSE all share on track to break a three-day losing streak after falling more than 2% on Thursday
20 August 2021 - 10:36
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors digested what has been a rather tough week.
The JSE all share was on track to break a three-day losing streak after falling more than 2% on Thursday, as sentiment suffered a triple hit from renewed fears about the economic effects of the Delta variant of Covid-19, talk of tapering in the US and the likelihood of further action by market regulators in China...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now