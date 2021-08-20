Markets JSE firms at the end of a tough week JSE all share on track to break a three-day losing streak after falling more than 2% on Thursday BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors digested what has been a rather tough week.

The JSE all share was on track to break a three-day losing streak after falling more than 2% on Thursday, as sentiment suffered a triple hit from renewed fears about the economic effects of the Delta variant of Covid-19, talk of tapering in the US and the likelihood of further action by market regulators in China...