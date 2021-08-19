Rand weakens past R15/$ for first time in five months
The slide was sparked by indications the US may start paring its stimulus
19 August 2021 - 08:33
The rand weakened past the R15/$ mark for the first time in five months on Thursday morning, a significant setback for the local currency that traded at R13.42/$ in early June, which was its best level since February 2019.
However, the rand is still 13% stronger against the dollar year on year...
